Ondo Raises the Alarm over Plot to Blackmail Akeredolu

The Ondo State Government has raised the alarm of an alleged grand plot to blackmail and discredit Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and targeted senior state government officials.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said in a statement at the weekend that the motive of those behind this heinous plot was to distract the administration as it commenced the aggregation of the modest achievements within the first 100 days of the governor’s second term.

“Among others, these disgruntled losers and their known accomplices have hatched several devices. This method includes the cloning of official documents, outright fabrication of fictitious documents and concoction of imaginary data and perceived details and linking same to the Governor, his immediate family and a few government officials,” Ojogo explained.

The commissioner disclosed that a few of such fake documents had been fraudulently procured and sent to selected media houses in line with the intention of the sponsors of this devious act.

“For the records, the Akeredolu-led administration stands on the tripod of integrity, transparency and accountability. These inspiring watchwords have provided the needed confidence and vigour for the government to thrive on the path of the modest efforts in the last four years plus,” the commissioner said.

According to him, these virtues were indeed, the reasons sponsors of such plots could not find any incriminating transactions against the government in the build-up to the last elections inspite of strenuous efforts in that regard.

The commissioner said Akeredolu had moved on since the election and remained the pilot of the Ondo State project for the benefit of all without discrimination.

“Elections, the intrigues as well as the activities of players remain confined to the past, he believes. Therefore, while Government remains unperturbed by the last kicks of disgruntled losers who voluntarily cleared paths of personal political destinies for themselves, it finds it expedient to raise the alarm as regards the intended act,” the commissioner explained.

