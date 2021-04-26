Obasanjo Hails Tambuwal on Capital Projects

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as a dynamic governor for his infrastructural development in the state.

Obasanjo said that the capital projects being undertaking by the Sokoto State Government were for the economic development of the state and the entire country.

The former president stated this in his remarks yesterday when he laid the foundation of one of the flyover projects awarded by the state government.

He said that infrastructural development, especially on transportation, is vital for the development of any state.

He, however, commended the efforts of the Tambuwal’s administration for choosing a reputable construction company for the flyover project and other projects in the state.

Tambuwal, in his remarks, described transportation infrastructure as the veins through which all activities for the socioeconomic transformation of the society flow.

He said: “This flyover at Runjin Sambo is one such project whose time is long overdue.

“It is one of the numerous legacy projects that will have lasting impact on the life of our people and facilitate the development of our state.

“Under the Ministry of Land and Housing, five such major projects have been awarded, which are the construction of Flyover Bridge at Rijiyar Dorowa Round About.

“The construction of nine span flyover bridge at Runjin Sambo area, the dualisation of Waziri Abbas Road, the dualisation of Maituta Road both in Sokoto metropolis as well as the construction of the Tashar Illela – Achida Junction Road.”

The governor explained that four different construction firms were awarded the projects, which includes the K&E LTD, the Solid Stone Construction, the Afdin Construction and the CCECC Construction Limited at a combined total cost of over N10 billion.

“Other projects on the drawing board of the Ministry include the 342 Housing Estate, the provision of infrastructure for the Sokoto New City projects and the construction of the Southern Bypass.

“The state government is also into partnership with interested developers in the housing sector for the provision of shelter to more of our citizens,” the governor said.

