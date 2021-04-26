Nasarawa Gov Inaugurates N150m LG’s Electrification Project

By Igbawase Ukumba

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, yesterday inaugurated N150 million Giza town electrification project executed by the Keana Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, therefore, commended the Chairman of the Keana LGA, Adamu Adi Giza, for undertaking the 20km/33KVA electrification project valued at N150 million, especially at a time when speculations were rife that the local government chairmen were unable to sink even a water borehole in their domain.

“Let me commend you specifically for your vision, determination and effort, because this is perfectly in line with the vision of our administration,” Sule maintained.

He, therefore, identified power supply as critical to the industrialisation and employment thrust of his administration.

According to the governor, “Only few will be achieved in the area of industrialisation, employment, among other vision of the administration without power supply.”

Sule concluded by disclosing that his administration was working on the generation of a hydroelectric power from the Farin Ruwa Waterfall in Wamba Local Government Area for the state.

In his welcome address, the Keana LGA Chairman, Giza, lauded the development initiatives of the Sule-led administration, especially the provision of infrastructure, roads, electricity, water supply, among others, across the 13 local government areas of the state, including Keana LGA.

He said: “It was for the above reason that in spite of the economic challenges posed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, I decided to embark on the project not only to bring succour to the people of the area, but to also emulate the giant strides of the governor.”

