Gunmen Abduct Students of Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi

By George Okoh

Three students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State were on Sunday abducted by gunmen in the school premises.

The school authorities on Monday disclosed that unconfirmed number of students of the institution were abducted and taken away at gunpoint.

Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, made the disclosure in a statement.

“An unconfirmed number of students of FUAM were abducted at gunpoint by unknown persons from the Campus on Sunday 25th April, 2021.

“The University has reported the incident to the police and all relevant security agencies. The University has not heard anything from the students or their captors since the unfortunate incident took place.”

Also confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Command disclosed that the university reported to the police that three students were abducted from the school, close to a lecture theatre, and taken to an unknown destination.

According to the Public Relation Officer of the command, DSP Sewuese Anene, the police have opened investigation into the incident.

She disclosed that the police will do everything to ensure the safety of those abducted while advising parents and authorities of the school to remain calm and cooperate with the police to find the whereabouts of the students.

The Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Richard Kimbir also confirmed the abduction but disclosed that two student were missing.

He said a management meeting of the school had been called to find out the actual number of students missing.

The university on Saturday held its combined 23rd to 25th convocation ceremony.

