Blinken to Discuss Nigeria-US Bilateral Relations with Buhari, Onyeama During ‘Virtual Trip to Nigeria’ Tuesday

By Michael Olugbode

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will be discussing with President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria-US bilateral relations and issues of shared importance between the two countries during a virtual trip to Nigeria Tuesday.

A statement on Monday by the US Embassy in Nigeria said Blinken will be embarking on his first virtual trip to Africa, where he will visit Nigeria and Kenya, and engage with young people from across the continent.

It said Blinken would begin his virtual travel to Africa with a meeting with Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) alumni at a “Ten Questions with Tony” event, where the YALI alumni will have an opportunity to engage with the US Secretary on a range of topics, including the role of youths in the future of Africa, economic development, democracy and good governance, climate change, and health.

The statement read: “Secretary Blinken will then travel virtually to Nigeria, where he will underscore our shared goals of strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification. People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship.

“During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance. Secretary Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore our collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term U.S. investments in combatting infectious diseases. He will meet with a beneficiary of a PEPFAR program and a Nigerian health care worker.”

The statement said Secretary Blinken’s virtual trip to Kenya will celebrate US-Kenyan 57-year bilateral relationship.

During the visit, it said the US top dplomat will meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo to reaffirm US strategic partnership, discuss future cooperation to promote democracy and expand trade, and explore avenues to address global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

It added that Blinken will also visit Kenyan-based renewable energy companies, which through US government engagement, are a model of innovative clean energy alternatives in Africa

“Finally, as part of our solidarity with Kenya amid the global pandemic, we will highlight a U.S.-donated Mobile Field Hospital to which the United States is providing essential COVID-19 medical supplies through AFRICOM and the Massachusetts National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” the statement said.

