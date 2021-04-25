Dangote, Wale Tinubu, Others Donate N1.3bn for ICICE Mosque

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Group Chief Executive officer of Oando Group, Adewale Tinubu yesterday made the highest individual donations towards the completion of the Al-Noor Masjid at the International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education (ICICE) in Wuse 2, Abuja.

While Dangote made a donation of N350 million, Tinubu donated N300million. Over N1.3 billion was raised in two hours at the appeal fund that had in attendance the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar; Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Dr. Isa Pantami and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Others were the Minister for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, NNPC GMD, Mele Kolo Kyari, former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Shamsuddeen Usman, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, the Religious Adviser, Al-Huda Satellite TV, Sheikh Mohammed Salah and the Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Sheikh Ismail Ibn Musa Menk.

The construction cost of the mosque is N3.15 billion while its completion time frame is 24 months. Upon completion, it would have a sitting capacity for 10,000 worshippers and will be fitted with a moderate cinema suite for viewing Islamic documentary and lecture, audio recording, conference facilities, printing press, video editing studio, several study areas for independent and group research, language laboratory and library for journals, articles and electronic books. It will also serve as centre for inter-faith dialogue.

Other major donors were Abdulkabir Aliu, N200 million; AYM Shafa, N100m; the CEO of Waltersmith, Alhaji AbdulRazak Isa, N50m; Saliu Buhari, N50m; ANG Petrochemical, N50m, Mele Kyari, N25m; Former FCT Minister, Dr Ibrahim Bunu, N20m, Alhaji Shehu Abubakar N10.1 m, Senator Mohammad Dagash, N10m, MD Lubell, Saleh Mohammed N10m, Bala Uti, N10m and Tunde Folawiyo, N10m.

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu promised to supply all the cement required for the construction of the mosque.

The foundation laying ceremony was performed by Sultan of Sokoto, who was represented by the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa.

The Director-General ICICE, Dr Kabir Kabo Usman expressed delight with the support of people with consciousness in terms of supporting the community and making donations towards the project.

He said the expansion project was long overdue as the mosque was established in 2012 with only a capacity for 1,000 worshippers.

According to Usman, before the launching and the laying of the foundation stone, they had raised over N400 million in cash and kind.

Pantami, who delivered the keynote address, urged Muslims to imbibe the spirit of charity and asked for donations to enable support to the homeless and internally displaced persons.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

