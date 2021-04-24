Buhari: We will Fight Banditry, Kidnapping with All Available Resources

Describes killing of Kaduna students as barbaric

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed that his administration will commit all available resources towards fighting banditry, kidnapping and murders being perpetrated by evil minded people across the country.

The president, in a reaction on Saturday by his Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, to the killing of three Kaduna students, declared that: “Banditry, kidnapping and the politics of murders will be fought with all the resources available to our country.”

He gave strong assurances that those who think that profits can be made, either from money paid as ransom or in politics, “will realise sooner than later that they are bound by the same fate as their victims”.

President Buhari strongly condemned the killing of three of the students kidnapped at Greenfield University, Kaduna State and described the students as bright youngsters who were cut down by evil people in their prime.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace,” said the president.

On the recurring incidents of kidnappings and killings in Kaduna State in particular, the president condemned them as “barbaric terror attacks” and described as “unfortunate the tenor of some political and religious leaders that seem to further incite and stoke the pain and anguish of mourning families who are forced to confront these atrocities.

“Addressing this scourge requires a great show of empathy and coming together as a society to squarely confront these elements and the danger it poses to our democracy and peaceful life in the country,” he said.

