Boko Haram Attacks Geidam, IG Baba’s Town

By Michael Olugbode

Boko Haram has attacked Geidam in Yobe State, the hometown of present Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.

The insurgent group had attacked Alex Badeh’s town when he was Chief of Air Staff and Tukur Buratai when he was Chief of Army Staff, which they intermittently picked on apparently to spite them.

The attackers invaded the town yesterday evening and laid some parts to waste before the fighter jets emerged to push them back

According to a source, they attacked the heart of the town, burning shops and shooting sporadically in a gun battle with troops.

The residents were forced to either lock themselves indoors or scamper to the bushes.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the attack were still sketchy.

The attack was confirmed by the Yobe Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim.

He said the attackers were inside the town, causing destruction.

He promised to give details of the attack, which according to him were still sketchy.

The last time the insurgents attacked Geidam was in February when they kidnapped three Customs officers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

