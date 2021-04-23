St. Anthony Catholic Church Set to Mark 60th Anniversary

Mary Nnah

The Archdiocese of Lagos, St. Anthony Catholic Church Gbaja would be celebrating its 60th anniversary on June 13, 2021.

At a press briefing held recently in Lagos, which heralds the activities lined up for the event, the Episcopal Vicar, Lagos Region, Very Rev. Monsignor Bernard Okodua, said the church has grown in strength and has given birth to many other churches.

He explained that the major reason for the anniversary celebration is to raise funds to renovate the church and position it for the next 15 years.

The Associate Priest, Rev. Fr. Victor Okhiria reeled out the highlight of the event, which is to be a 60- day celebration.

Okhiria explained that the role of the church in a modern society is to serve as a transformation and change agent, adding that all through the ages, the church has been involved in the life of humanity, structuring of the society, with its function and institution of shaping the form and quality of political systems.

He added that the celebration is a strong assertion of values and beliefs for the past 60 years that has contributed to the development of the church community and its environs, especially with the commitment of responding to needs and growth of the society.

Also, Chairman, anniversary organising committee, Flelix Odiachi said, “In its 60 years of existence, the Parish had produced 15 priests. The church had gone through some transformations from the building era of late Rev. Fr. Vincent Ade-Pratt (the builder) as he is fondly called.”

Founded in 1961, the church has been involved in charitable works and other humanitarian activities that impact the society. It also has a hospital that is government approved that has served the community and its environs.

Odiachi disclosed further that the church has also planned some spiritual and social activities that will impact members and the communities, where the church operates.

