Security Agents Foil Attempted Jail Break in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Security agents yesterday frustrated a violent attempted jail break by inmates of Kurmawa prison located within the precinct of Emir’s Palace in Kano.

Spokesman of the state Correctional Service,

DSC Musbahu Lawal Kofar Nasarawa told journalists in Kano last night that there was an attempt by some condemned prisoners to cause pandemonium in the prison.

“We have put down the rebellion through the concerted efforts of the prison officials,” he said.

Nasarawa disclosed that the dispute was triggered by an attempt by the prison officials to retrieve illicit items found with the prisoners.

According to him, the crisis has no link with either lack of food supply or poor quality of the food.

He also revealed that normalcy had been restored as all inmates were back in their confinement.

Sporadic gunshots were heard within the centre as most residents settled to break their fast yesterday.

Unconfirmed report initially had it that the commotion was triggered by the poor quality of food they are served for iftar, despite the fact that a philanthropist, Alhaji Abdussamad Rabiu, provided adequate food items to cater for the Ramadan needs of the prisoners at the facility

