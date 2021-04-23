PDP Laments Fresh Killings in Zamfara, Others

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday lamented the last Tuesday’s massacre of no fewer than 30 Nigerians in simultaneous bandit attacks on four villages in two Local Government Areas of Zamfara State.

The party also bemoaned the killing of a staff as well as abduction of unknown number of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State, the same Tuesday night.

According to a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, “It is saddening that bandits and terrorist elements are now holding our country to ransom due to the manifest lack of commitment by the Muhammadu Buhari presidency and the disoriented All Progressives Congress (APC) to decisively confront the situation and secure our country.

“Today, under President Buhari, our country has become an expansive killing field where bandits, terrorist, kidnappers and invaders are having a field day despoiling our communities and killing our compatriots. “This is completely unacceptable!”

PDP added: “Our party recalls that we had advised President Buhari to conduct a holistic rejigging of our national security architecture, but the president only replaced the faces of the service chiefs, without any attention to serious operational issues, as if the replacement of commanders were the exclusive magic wand for the security challenges facing our country.

“Our party had demanded the decentralisation of the police structure in a manner that will allow for effective state and community policing in the country.”

The PDP said rather than implement such, “the Buhari presidency as well as the APC are toying with constabulary system of policing even when it is clear that such cannot be a direct response to the level of banditry and insecurity pervading our country today.

“The fact is that the situation in Nigeria today has become too critical, and it demands a surgical approach, including amendment to our constitution and other statutes that will allow for an effective community police system.

“It is clear to all, that no matter the number of the Inspector Generals of Police that are replaced, the policing structure of our country will remain ineffective if left under the prevailing statutory framework.”

Also, for the umpteenth time, the PDP charged President Buhari to wake up from slumber, stop his unnecessary rhetoric, blame games and lame marching orders, “and take bold steps to rejig our national security architecture to guarantee the protection of lives and property in the country.

“Our party holds that President Buhari as the commander-in-chief, who promised to lead from the front, cannot be sleeping on duty or having penchant for overseas trips when our country is on the edge.”

