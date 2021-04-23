JAMB Introduces ‘Know Your Registration Officer’ in 2021 UTME Process

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has provided space for an image of the Registration Officer to be displayed at the corner of the screen being used for the registration of the candidate besides his/her biometric details that had been captured.

It said the move was to further fortify the registration process and ensure that candidates know where and who is registering them for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Board (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) exercise.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, the board said candidates registering for the 2021 UTME/DE exercise are urged to ensure that the picture shown on the corner of the screen is the same person registering them.

It stated that: “If the picture does not match the face of the Registration Officer, candidates should immediately raise the alarm as such a person is not authorised to register them, or they are in a completely unauthorised registration outlet.”

He said such measure was in addition to several others put in place to guide against manipulation, abuse and exploitation of candidates as well as to forestall examination malpractices.

The JAMB spokesman said: “The Board’s innovations, including this one which comes with some little changes and additions to its processes, are to make the system better and fortified against those who are working non-stop to take advantage of the system.

“It is, therefore, required of candidates, who are the major stakeholders in the process, to monitor the process as they are being registered and adhere to extant instructions, rules and regulations.”

