Buhari Felicitates With Emir of Ilorin At 81

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined family and friends to felicitate with the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of Kwara State Traditional Council (KSTC), Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on his 81st birthday.

Buhari, in a congratulatory message to Sulu-Gambari that was issued yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, hailed the royal father on the auspicious occasion of another anniversary and appreciated the noble and highly commendable roles he played as a former Justice of the Appeal Court, Judge of the High Court, administrator, community developer and foremost nationalist.

He extolled the humility and modernising vision of the Emir for his domain and the country who consistently urged both the young and old to pursue dreams of acquiring good education and working for the betterment of society.

He also prayed for longer life and good health for the royal father, who has contributed greatly to the development of sports in Nigeria

