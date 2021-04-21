Nigerian, Nigerien Army Field Commanders Meet over Worsening Insecurity

By Francis Sardauna

The field commanders of the Nigerian Army and their counterparts from Niger Republic yesterday met in Katsina State to review security situations and come out with operational guidelines that would improve the security of the two countries.

The Nigerian Army Commanding Officer of 8 Division, Sokoto, Major-General Usman Abdulmumini Yusuf, who led the multinational security team to Government House, Katsina State, said they agreed to share intelligence and harmonise their operations in tackling the nefarious activities of bandits in North-west region of Nigeria and the two countries in general.

Farming communities in the North-west that shared boundary with Niger Republic have been under persistent attacks by invading gunmen and kidnappers, especially in Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States where people are being killed and abducted almost on a daily basis.

Yusuf said both the Nigerian and Nigerien soldiers would rekindle their efforts in conducting clearance operations in border communities in order to flush out the mercenaries terrorising the communities.

He explained that the soldiers have vowed to strengthen the ongoing Operations Hadarin Daji of the Nigerian Army and Bishiyar Daji of the Nigerien Army in border communities in order to end the bloodletting, rape and kidnapping of innocent citizens afflicting the two countries.

He said: “On the sixth of this month the defence headquarters of Nigeria lead by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabo, led a team to Niger Republic to discuss bilateral issues and most importantly the security along our common borders.

“A lots of decisions were made and one of them was that within two weeks we should have a meeting with field commanders to discuss on how we are going to improve operations and improve border security that is why we held a meeting today (Tuesday) in Katsina.

“We discussed the security situation within our common borders both on Nigeria and Niger Republic sites. We also discussed how we can improve security in our borders and intelligence sharing to further improve security situations in border communities.”

Responding, the Governor of Katsina State, Mr. Aminu Bello Masari, urged the soldiers to ward off the hoodlums terrorising farming communities in North-west before the full commencement of raining season to enable farmers return to their farms.

Masari expressed worries that communities living in the borders of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States were under persistent attacks by armed bandits across the two countries, adding that something has to be done urgently by military to avert the carnage.

He, however, said that the North-west governors would soon meet in Sokoto with the Governor of Maradi Region and any neighbouring governor to review agreements reached during their meeting held in the region two years ago to see what the political leaders need to do to improve security situations of both countries.

He said: “My simple advice is that something has to be done before the full commencement of raining season because during raining season under the cover of vegetation, dealing with these bandits will be difficult and again there will be opportunity for them to regroup in the forest because by then the forest will have sufficient water and grasses.”

