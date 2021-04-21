, NBA Investigate CCT Chairman’s Alleged Misconduct

By Deji Elumoye and Udora Orizu

The Senate has ordered an immediate investigation into the assault allegations levelled against the Chairman of the Code of Conduct (CCT) Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has also written to Umar, asking him to respond to the many petitions against him over alleged improper conducts within seven days.

The decision by the Senate to investigate Umar was sequel to a petition brought to that effect at yesterday’s plenary by Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North).

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions headed by Senator Ayo Akinyelure for immediate investigation.

Gyang, while giving a summary of the petition said, “that Justice Umar Danladi assaulted the petitioner, Mr. Clement Sargwak, brutalised him and slapped him on the face, and asked him to kneel down and used his leg to hit him on the chest and inflicted bodily harm on him.

According to the lawmaker, the petitioner “is asking this Senate to investigate this matter to ascertain the role of the Justice Danladi in this allegedly unwholesome happening to ensure justice to Mr. Clement Sargwak.”

The security guard, Mr. Clement Sargwak, in the petition to the Senate signed by his lawyer, Timzing Venyir Ramnap, urged the upper chamber to investigate the matter in keeping with its duty of oversight on the Executive and Judicial arms of Government.

He also requested the upper chamber to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to take disciplinary action against the CCT Chairman or call on the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Usman, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to investigate, arrest and prosecute Umar for his actions.

Meanwhile, the NBA has also written to Umar and asked him to respond to the many petitions against him over alleged improper conducts within seven days.

In the letter dated April 10, 2021, but received and acknowledged yesterday afternoon at the office of the CCT chair – a copy of which was exclusively obtained by THISDAY – the NBA through its newly constituted disciplinary committee, demanded Umar’s response within seven days of receiving the letter.

Signed by its chairman, Mr. Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN), Co-chair, Funke Aboyade (SAN) and Secretary, Mr. Ikenna Onwusika, the NBA also sent along with its letter, three petitions dated April 2, 3 and 6, respectively for Umar’s consideration – all of which he was expected to respond to within the seven days ultimatum.

“We forward together with this letter, copies of petitions written against you and received by the Nigerian bar Association for your attention and reaction”, the two-paragraph letter stated in part.

The victim of the alleged assault, Clement Sargwak, in a petition through his counsel, T.V Ramnap & Co, dated April 6 and signed by Timzing Venyir Ramnap, recalled how on March 29, 2012, he was at his work station at Banex Plaza, when Umar drove into the plaza to do some business transactions, in a Toyota SUV with number plate ABC 980 LZ.

