NWFL Super Six Begins with Fanfare in Ijebu Ode

The much awaited NWFL Premiership Super Six challenge to determine the 2020/2021 champion and the country’s representative to the WAFU B qualifiers for the CAF Women Champions League 2021 started at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode with fanfare.

Expectedly, Nigeria’s top soccer buffs were led to the venue by NFF President and FIFA Council member, Amaju Pinnick, who virtually moved the Federation’s office to Ijebu Ode.

The six top clubs showed the class they were made off as only one victory was recorded between Delta Queens and Edo Queens, which ended 2-1 earning the Delta girls the only three points of the night.

The remaining games ended in score draws, as Bayelsa Queens forced Sunshine Queens to a 1-1 draw, while FC Robo forced Rivers Angels to yet another 1-1 draw.

The Rivers Angels versus FC Robo game was watched by the NFF President, Pinnick, the Super Falcons Chief coach, Randy Waldrum, NFF Technical Director, , Augustine Eguavoen, Shehu Gusau, Ahlan and the Chairman Delta Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, Chief Solomon Ogba, Dr. Kweku Tandoh and Warri Wolves Chairman, Moses Etu.

The first match between Edo Queens and Delta Queens attracted huge interest from the government of the two states. The Delta State Sports Commission chairman, Tonobok Okowa, was listed as the Delta Queens Technical Adviser. And he actually functioned well, as he frequented the team’s bench where he shouted out instructions to the players.

These instructions propelled the team to record a valuable victory against Edo Queens, the only victory of the Day One of the Super Six.

It was a roll call of Nigeria’s football technocrats coming to Ijebu-Ode to give morale support to the board of the NWFL and a board member of the NFF, Aisha Falode.

The Super Six challenge continues tomorrow at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode with a revised fixtures that would see changes in the kick off time for first game from 2pm to 10 am, second game at 12 noonand third game at 4pm.

The Chairperson of the NWFL, Aisha Falode, stated Monday at the post-games general meeting with match officials and Secretariat staff that, aside from the revised time for kick-off, all matches starting from Day Two will be played at the main bowl of the Dipo Dina International Stadium Ijebu-Ode.

“The schedule of matches will continue like these, until the final day of games on April 25, when all three matches will be played simultaneously at the main bowl, the practice pitch one and practice pitch two. These changes have been communicated to the Super Six clubs,” Falode said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

