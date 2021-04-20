EBS Will Provide World Class Education at Affordable Cost’- Visioner, Osideko Says

The management of Eudoracity Busines School is set to educate future leaders by solving the problem of accessibility, affordability and availability of relevant contents to meet their career goals.

This was the mission of the school as articulated by the school’s visioner, Tunde -Success Osideko during the official launch held on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

According to Osideko, who is an experienced Human Resource Professional with certificates from renowned universities including Harvard, IMD, GIBS and a few others, the purpose of founding the school is to remove the barrier to learning amongst other things. He stresses the importance of quality business education to power our enterprises and his belief that everyone should have access to it if Africa will reach its potentials.

In his words, “we believe knowledge is an intangible asset that is capable of creating value and as such we have partnered with thought leaders and inspiring teachers to create a platform whereindividuals have the power of choice by either registering for our self-paced courses and enjoy learning on their own or registeringfor career specific learning programmes which are blended learning experience within a time specific period.”

The Mini-MBA is one the career specific programmes currently available as a flagship program for professionals who want to understand business management end-to-end and it covers 15 core areas including Strategy, Sales, Entrepreneurship, Personal and Corporate finance, Corporate Governance and Performance, Leadership, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Marketing.

The school, which is the first of its kind in Africa, has a vision to be the leading destination for five million Africans across three major cadres; entry level, aspiring entrepreneurs and middle managers in the next five years. Registration for the first cohort, according to the management, will end on May 9, 2021 after which the session will kick off on May 17 and last till August 6, 2021.

Present at the launch are respected speakers, Life CoachGbeminiyi Eboda, Global Speaker Jimi Tewe and Global Thought Leader, Kunle Soriyan as well as hundreds of attendees and students from across Africa.

