Scores Killed, over 50 Houses Razed in Petrol Tanker Explosion in Benue

Scores were feared killed and no fewer than 50 houses razed, after a tanker conveying petroleum products exploded at Oshigbudu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The tanker laden with petrol was travelling from Oweto and heading towards Otukpo when the driver lost control of the truck and it fell over spilling its content at the Oshigbudu/Obagaji junction. ppened,” he said.

Vice Chairman of Agatu LGA, Mr. John Ikwulono, who confirmed the incident, said the accident occurred at about noon.

“It was a tanker explosion and over 100 houses in the community have been burnt down and many lives have lost been lost.

“Though we cannot place a figure on the number of deaths they are actually much. The truth is that the death toll will be massive because you know that in a house you might have up to 10 persons if not more than that.

“And the houses that were burnt down are more than 100. So, in each of the houses, there must be a human being living or staying there. There is no way a house can be completely empty on a Sunday like this. So we have a huge crisis in our hands at the moment.

“We are calling on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and public-spirited individuals, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the people.

“The survivors are presently homeless and have lost all their property. Food will also be an issue for them because without a house how do you get food to eat. We are faced with a big challenge. The injured need help and the dead have to be evacuated without delay, so it is a very serious situation for us at the moment.

“I have already started seeing some of the burnt corpses and none of them can be identified,” he explained.

Ikwulono lamented that the locals were battling the inferno with water and detergent “but their effort is not making any impact though the nearest fire service station is in Otukpo and we were told that the truck in Otukpo is broken down.”

In his reaction, the State Fire Service Director, Mr. Donald Ikyaaza, stated that the area “is very far from the state capital.”

He stated that the department did not have a substation in Otukpo, adding that the fire service in Otukpo was owned by the federal government.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

