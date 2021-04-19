Ramadan: Detained Shi’ite Leader, El Zakzaky, Distributes Foodstuff to the Needy

By John Shiklam

The detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El Zakzaky has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of naira to the needy for the Ramadan season.

In a statement on Monday, Abdullahi Usman, said the distribution of the food stuff was flagged of on Monday in Kaduna and Zaria.

He said the food items, which include bags of sugar, rice, maize and millet were distributed on behalf El Zakzaky, by his son, Muhammad El Zakzaky.

According to Usman, the Islamic cleric instructed the distribution of the items to assist the needy during the Ramadan fasting.

He added that “the cleric sends his best wishes to Muslims all over the world and assures them of his prayers throughout the Islamic fasting season.”

Usman said internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Katsina and Zamfara states are also to benefit from the distribution of the food stuffs.

“Over 13 northern States benefited from this distribution-Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, Nasarawa and Bauchi States are among the beneciarie of this kind gesture”, he said.

The statement said in the past 20 years, it had been the practice by Zakzaky to reach out to the needy in the society, especially during the Ramadan period.

The statement alleged that, “the Buhari-led government killed over a thousand of IMN members, including Zakzaky’s three biological sons and hurled him and the wife in illegal detention, having grievously wounded them and refused to comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court that declared their detention as a breach of their fundamental rights.”

El Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat have been in detention since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and the Nigerian army in Zaria, Kaduna state.

Over 300 members of the IMN were killed during the incident.

El Zakzaky and his wife are currently being prosecuted by the Kaduna state government for alleged culpable homicide, and unlawful assembly among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

