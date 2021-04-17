Kwara APC Faction Protests Inclusion of Gov’s Sister in Appeal Committee

Afaction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, known as Integrity Group, has kicked against the inclusion of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s elder sister, Senator Khairat Gwadabe in the 61-member APC national revalidation/appeal committee.

The committee was setup following allegation by a group that it was disenfranchised during the registration and revalidation exercise in the state, which was marred by intra-party crisis.

In the statement, signed by the group’s media director and publicity, Comrade Abdulrahoof Bello, the group said “the appointment of Hajia Gwadabe is fraught with illogicality, nepotism and assault on democratic values.

“If the objective of the 61-member appeal committee is to rectify injustice that arose from the controversial membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state, then Hajia Gwadabe is unsuitable and noble mission of the committee stands defeated on arrival,” he said.

The group added that the appointment of Gwadabe signified personification of injustice to Kwara State APC members in view of her alleged role in the state’s membership registration and revalidation exercise. The people also wondered,”to whom shall we report when justice lies in the hands that wronged? Here was a governor’s sister who worked in tandem with Senator John Danboi-led committee to commit all sorts of atrocities and impunities against the party’s interest in the state.

“On a good authority, the appointment of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s sister was a subterfuge to reincarnate the odious godfather politics already rejected by Kwarans with the popular votes given to our party in 2019 general elections.

“As far as APC constitution allows us, if the national caretaker feels that it is only Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his family members alone that it could work with, then we need no soothsayer to predict that APC is facing a prospect of self-immolation.”

The goup added that the governor sister’s inclusion in the appeal committee, “could be likened to allowing a judge to sit in his or her own case. We hereby call on the chairman of the APC national caretaker committee to look into this matter with a view to dispensing justice, the only antidote to lasting peace in the state chapter of the APC.”

