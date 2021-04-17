Germany Names Ghana as West African Centre of Global Health

Festus Akanbi

Ghana was yesterday unveiled as the location for the West African Centre for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention by the German Government.

This was disclosed by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, in a tweet.

The choice of Ghana by the German Government was coming a week after Twitter announced Ghana as its Africa base, a development which caused stir as Nigerians expressed their worries over what was viewed as erosion of investment confidence in Nigeria.

The ambassador, who broke the news explained: “Excellent news: Germany Flag of Germany will support (the) launch of a new “German-West African Center for Global Health and Pandemic Prevention. “It will be located in Ghana and be part of eight new centres worldwide to fight global challenges.”

Nigerians had taken to social media to make their opinions known after social networking service, Twitter, decided to make Ghana its African headquarters.

Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey, revealed on Monday that it had finally set up an office in Africa and it would be in Ghana.

“Twitter is now present on the continent. Thank you Ghana and President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he tweeted. Reacting, Ghana’s President thanked Twitter for its decision, adding that he had met with Dorsey and he was confident the move would be the beginning of new things.

Akufo-Addo tweeted, “The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is excellent news.

The government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country.

“As I indicated in our virtual meeting of April 7, 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in, and to do business in Ghana.”

