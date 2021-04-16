We are Mobilising More PDP Govs to Join APC, Says Kogi Gov

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of the Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities Committee, Yahaya Bello, has revealed that the ruling party is mobilising more governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the APC.

The Kogi State governor stated this yesterday in Abuja after the meeting of Strategy and Contact Committee held at the national secretariat of the party.

On the rumoured defection of some PDP governors to the party, Bello said as the chairman of Mobilisation of Youths, Women and People Living with Disabilities Committee, he is also mobilising other members of political parties, including the governors.

He said: “We are equally mobilising members of other political parties, including governors. Remember, there are others that are youthful as well as those youthful in hearts. So, we are bringing them into the party. You will see them in numbers soon.

“You can see that everybody is coming to the party (APC) because this is where things are happening and this is the party that is moving the country forward. That is why we are strong and are waxing stronger and moving forward in unison.”

Also, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said the tripartite committee meeting was put in place to bring cohesion among the executive, legislative and the party.

He said the meeting of the committee is a continuous one, adding that the bulk of the issues have been discussed and decisions taken.

Meanwhile, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the party has released the time-table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2021 governorship primary election for Anambra State.

The APC in a statement issued yesterday by the Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, said sales of forms have commenced yesterday, and would end on June 8, 2021.

The party said the governorship Expression of Interest form costs N2.5 million, while the nomination form costs N20 million, totalling N22.5 million.

Medaner noted that the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents at the APC national secretariat is June 8, 2021.

