Arik Supports Orphanage Homes, Others

In the spirit of the Easter celebrations, Arik Air has donated sundry items to Old People’s Homes, Orphanages and Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps across the country.

The donations, which was in line with the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), included food items like rice, beans, noodles, spaghetti, beverages, detergents and bed sheets.

The beneficiaries of the items were Holy Family Home for the Elderly (Regina Mundi Catholic Church, Mushin Lagos); The Amazing Grace Foundation Old People’s Home, Kado, Abuja; Jesus Orphanage & Widow’s Home, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt; Hope Motherless Babies Home, Idofian, Kwara State; Malkohi IDP camp Yola; and Uhogua IDP camp, Benin City.

The Head of Corporate Communications of Arik Air, Adebanji Ola, who led the airline’s team on the visits stated that the gesture was the carrier’s little way of showing love to the less privileged at a time when the world was celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, recently marked by Christians.

He noted that it has become a tradition for Arik Air to render assistance to the needy especially during festive periods while also calling on the government and other well-meaning Nigerians to extend hands of fellowship to the less privileged in the society.

At the Amazing Grace Foundation Old People’s Home, the founder Dr. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obegolu thanked Arik Air for sowing into the lives of the elderly people, widows and traumatized victims of family violence who live in the facility.

The children at the Jesus Orphanage Home, Port Harcourt were full of excitement and prayed ceaselessly for the well-being of both the staff and management of Arik Air.

