South-east Needs Consensus Candidate to Win Presidency, Says Ebonyi Commissioner

By Ugo Aliogo

The South-east zone have been urged to learn from the past, close ranks and present a formidable consensus candidate that will win the presidency in 2023.

The Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Mr. Uchenna Orji, who stated this in Lagos yesterday, said given Governor Dave Umahi’s pedigree, he would be the best candidate for the job.

He stressed that Umahi had satisfied all the criterion needed to push for the presidency.

“We need someone who has the capacity and competence to lead us to the desired destination. We need someone who will look at our ethnic comparative advantage and see how to build on it to enable our nation move in prosperity, as an egalitarian society.

“We want a situation whereby whoever that is going to emerge should be able to tackle the issue of security and know the fundamental problem. We want someone who will be able to solve economic problems such as unemployment. It is only when we do that, that we can be sure that our future as people will be bright,” he stressed.

On the perceived opposition mounted by the PDP-led Abuja group, Orji dismissed the threat assuring “that the people of the state have thrown their weight behind the governor, and expressed confidence that victory is 100 per cent sure for the party in 2023.”

He stated that the only rivals in the state were few old and tired politicians with no track record of performance, adding that they had singled themselves out posturing like Lords of the manor in their own kingdoms.

“The idea they have is that now that they are lords of their own kingdoms, they will have opportunities of having automatic tickets; that is what enticing them in PDP. But the people of Ebonyi have said after getting their automatic ticket in PDP, that they are coming home to face the people and they will chase them away with their votes, which is the mandate of people of Ebonyi State,” he said.

He further explained that with ongoing development in the Ebonyi State PDP, there is vacancy, adding that the supporters of the National Assembly members are going to pull out because these people are going for automatic ticket.

“There is no vacancy for PDP in governorship, Senate and House of Representatives in the state because they already have automatic tickets.”

He predicted that “all these people following the PDP sheepishly will soon turn around and say now, we know that you are in PDP for your own self-aggrandisement. Those people you’re seeing in PDP are a gathering of strange bed fellows who will soon crash, because when they remember the issue of 2001 and 2003; that will lead to history repeating itself.”

