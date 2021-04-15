Oyetola Distances Osun from Yoruba Nation, Suspends Three Principals

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has distanced the state from the calls for the Yoruba nation in the South-west.

Also, the state government through the Ministry of Education has suspended the principals of the three schools who allowed a group into their school premises to speak with the students on the concept of the Yoruba nation.

Reacting to a viral video that showed the group talking to the students about the plan of the Yoruba nation to secede from Nigeria, the Osun State Commissioner for Education, Mr. Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said “Oyetola was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the state”.

He said, “Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The Osun State Government never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country.

“As a Nigerian state, we believe in the Nigerian dream. We urge every Nigerian to pray and work for Nigeria not to break up. As for those principals that allowed such a group into the premises of our schools, they will face the consequences of their actions.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

