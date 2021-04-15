Four Years After, Orange-One Finance Thrills Customers

Four years after it berthed in the Nigerian finance services sector, Orange- One Finance Limited has continued to fulfill its mandate of providing seamless financial services to its teeming customers across the nation.

Orange- One Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investment One Financial Services Limited was licensed on December 7, 2016 by the Central Bank of Nigeria to serve as a Finance Company.

Speaking on the mileage the company has achieved in the last four years, Iyobosa Iyamu, Managing Director, Orange-One Finance said, “From the days our doors were opened for business, we do engage our customers – individuals as well as SME’s – in building a beneficial relationship that helps us partner with them in achieving their financial and business goals.”

She disclosed that team of professionals in the company has been very passionate and committed in driving the goals by creating innovative, flexible and timely products.

“Our vision is to become the leading provider of financial solutions to SMEs and individuals in Africa and our purpose in the industry where we operate is to deploy world class financial services and appropriate technology in helping our customers achieve their financial goals,” Iyamu noted.

She explained that there are six major areas the Company have met the needs of its customers since inception. For instance, employees in the formal sector have found Orange-One suitable place for them to get help for their urgent financial needs. Customers in this category can assess a personal loan up to N15million with a repayment period ranging from three months to 18 months. This category of loans is secured by proof of employment and may not require collateral but will require a guarantor(s) depending on the amount.

She stated that the Asset Finance arm of the company helps customers pay for assets such as Vehicles and office equipment on making a deposit of at least 30% of their choice asset and they have up to 24 months to clear the payment. Asset Finance is an extended rental agreement where the asset financed belongs to the financier until the lease has been fully paid down through monthly lease payments.

Also, SMEs that have been in operation for at least two years have been enjoying the privilege to access working capital loan that can be used to enhance their business operations and profitability. Businesses that keep records and bank proceeds stand a higher chance of accessing working capital/bridge finance from Orange-One to take the business to the next level. The tenure for this is usually 6 – 12 months.

According to her, the Company also provides Invoice Discounting Facility, Local Purchase Order Financing and Contract Finance for clients who meet the criteria. Invoice discounting is an alternative solution to business finance, which provides instant access to cash based on receivables of the organization while LPO is a short-term commercial finance option that provides capital to pay suppliers upfront for verified purchase orders.

