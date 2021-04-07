Unilever’s Ideatrophy Contest Produces Winner

Team Itesiwaju from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has emerged winner of the nineth edition of Unilever Nigeria Ideatrophy challenge.

This year’s competition with the theme ‘More Than You Expect’, got entries from various universities across Nigeria.

The competition is a business-oriented challenge that targets undergraduates across universities in Nigeria. Participants were provided opportunities to develop ideas on real-life business scenarios, which were then reviewed by a panel of judges.

This year’s competition was focused on the Sunlight brand where the finalists were tasked to ‘Light Up Africa with Your Ideas’, by proposing product idea options for it.

Speaking at the virtual event, the Managing Director, Unilever West Africa, Carl Cruz, said the organisation remains committed to creating a bright future for Nigerian youths and will continue to contribute to the improvement of knowledge in the younger generation through Ideatrophy.

“The aim of the nineth edition Unilever Ideatrophy challenge,is to reinforce the role of Unilever in contributing to employment creation. The event is a skill building and learning opportunity, a way to challenge youths to come up with ideas while they are mentored by seasoned professionals. Therefore, the competition’s focus is on the development of personal, leadership and entrepreneurial business competence amongst university undergraduates,” he stated.

Also speaking at the event, Unilever Human Resources Director, West Africa, Ola Ehinmoro said, “at Unilever, we believe that education is a process and a lifelong experience, this is why we equip the youths through the competition with necessary knowledge, expertise and experience to become great business leaders.”

Expressing his joy, a member of Team Itesiwaju, Bright Nwaneri thanked Unilever Nigeria for an opportunity to showcase their ideas and talents on a global scale. “This event has indeed exposed Team Itesiwaju to a lot of potential and life changing experiences. We look forward to applying everything we have learnt in the business world. This competition is indeed one every student should plug into for knowledgeable and professional experience.”

The winners have also earned internship positions with Unilever alongside other fantastic prizes.

As winners of this year’s edition, Team Itesiwaju will proceed to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Unilever Africa IdeaTrophy and then if successful, at the global future leaders league.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

