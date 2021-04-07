Tambuwal Swears in New LG Chairmen, Asks Them to Ensure Security in Their Councils

Donates 23 vehicles

Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has charged new Chairmen of the 23 local government areas in the state to make it a point of duty to hold security meetings every two weeks.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, Sokoto, Gov. Tambuwal urged them to be reporting back to the state government on the outcomes of such assembly in order to assist government in improving the security of the state.

Donating brand new Hilux vehicles to all the local government chairmen to boost the discharge of their duties effectively, the governor appealed to them to shun truancy, pay attention to the issue of security, welfare and good governance.

He also charged them to be just and fair in discharging their duties irresspective of religious, ethnic and political differences.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello said Tambuwal commended the Sokoto State Independent Electoral Commission (SOSIEC) for conducting a free and fair election by using card readers.

He said this was the second time that the state government conducted local government election with card readers.

The governor also thanked the people of the state for coming out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice and commended the traditional and religious leaders for their support and cooperation.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

