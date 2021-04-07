Kano Cuts March Salaries of Political Office Holders by 50%

The Kano State Government has implemented a 50 per cent cut on the salaries of political office holders in the state for the month of March due to dwindling resources.

The state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday, said the action was due to shortfall in the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account.

He said the decision affected the governor, deputy governor and all public office holders in the state as well as all commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistants and special assistants, among others.

Garba said that at the local government level, the salary slash affected the chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councilors, supervisory councilors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.

