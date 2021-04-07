Jonathan Taught Me Art, Science of Leadership, Says Bauchi Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has disclosed that former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, impacted his life greatly by teaching him the art and science of leadership, which he said had manifested in the results he has achieved in the last two years in office.

Meanwhile, the state government has named Sabon Kaura road in the state capital after the former president.

Mohammed, who spoke during the inauguration ceremony of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan road yesterday, said naming of the road after the former president was the least he could do to honour him as his mentor.

The governor, who described the road as his legacy project among the numerous ones being executed since his assumption of office in the state, said it was completed within six months after its commencement.

He said at the inception of his administration in May 2019, the government hit the ground running by embracing good governance as a deliberate policy for developmental administration, to create the desired impact, adding that his administration policy thrust is predicated on global best practices of implementing programmes targeted at improving the quality of lives of the people.

Mohammed said his administration met a sorry state of infrastructural deficit in both urban and rural areas, pointing out that his government confronted the situation by embarking on accelerated urban renewal, development and programmes as it was the only way to reverse the ugly trend.

He said through the initiative, his government has constructed over 100 km of both urban and district roads across the state, adding that the state government has completed the Bauchi Urban Water Supply Scheme through the assistance of the World Bank.

“The newly constructed 6.2km road will provide vital access to Sabon Kaura community starting from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University campus and equally serves as a bye-pass linking Jos road with Dads Tafawa Balewa road. The road was among the first legacy project embarked upon within the 100 days of my administration, and was awarded to Habib Engineering Nigeria Limited at the cost of N2.2 billion and completed within six months,” he stated.

While performing the inauguration ceremony of the road, the former president thanked the governor for the honour, adding that Mohammed is truly the servant of the masses.

Jonathan, who said he was pleased with what Mohammed was doing in the state, added that that was what is expected from all the state governors for their people.

