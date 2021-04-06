WFDP, CEPEJ Partner to Promote Peace, Environmental Programmes

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The World Funds for Development and Planning (WFDP) has agreed to partner Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) for better promotion of peace and environmental sustainability.

This was made known when members of CEPEJ paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Office of the World Funds for Development and Planning (WFDP) in Abuja.

The Country Director and Special Envoy for ECOWAS, Mr. Buhari Muhammad who received the National Coordinator of CEPEJ, Comrade Sheriff Mulade and his team, said he was glad to identify with a reputable NGO such as CEPEJ, stating that his Organisation signed an agreement with Nigeria’s Federal Government towards promoting and supporting three key areas of concentration: Health, Agriculture and Education.

He said he was sure that WFDP would be willing to partner with the highly experienced CEPEJ and strengthen the three areas, as well as peace building to enable other sectors work peacefully in the country.

Mr. Muhammad thanked CEPEJ for embarking on good and selfless works without Government’s support or donations from reputable organisations.

He also expressed happiness with recommendations from members of the Diplomatic Corps in Nigeria indicating that CEPEJ’s works were good.

He assured that the WFDP would be willing to sign a partnership agreement with CEPEJ as soon as possible to cement relationships.

The CEPEJ National Coordinator, Chief Sheriff Mulade on his part, thanked the Country Director and WFDP team for hosting the NGO, in spite of their tight schedule.

