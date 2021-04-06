Osinbajo Mourns Social Activist, Chukwuma

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Director of Ford Foundation, West Africa, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, as a thoroughbred social activist.

Osinbajo, who expressed deep sadness over the demise of the activist, also commiserated with the family members, friends and associates of the late civil society leader, noting that Nigeria has lost a “thoroughbred social activist whose relentless pursuit of justice and the common good will be an enduring legacy.”

In a personal tribute issued yesterday, the Vice President described the late Chukwuma as a “friend and collaborator of many years.”

“I was greatly saddened by the news of the passing of Innocent Chukwuma, a thoroughbred social activist, my friend and collaborator of many years. Innocent, then in CLEEN Foundation, was a crucial resource in Police reform in support of our justice reform efforts in Lagos State in my time as Attorney-General.

“Also, as Ford Foundation Lead in West Africa, he was first among others to support our work in the Office of the Vice President (OVP), in the setting up of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, (PACAC), and most recently, in the police reform efforts of the federal government.

“His thoughtful, knowledge-driven, drama-free, but relentless pursuit of justice and the common good will be an enduring legacy.

“We pray for God’s comfort for his wife, family and loved ones, and blessings on his memory and legacy always”, Osinbajo stated in the condolence message

