Ekiti Police Arrest Woman for Allegedly Plotting to Starve, Kill Her Children

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arrested a woman, Joy Fatoba, for allegedly locking up her twins with a sinister intention to starve them to death.

The police have, however, rescued the children and taken them to hospital for medical care, having been locked up in a room without food for many days.

The police command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu, said last Sunday, his men got a distress call from a good Samaritan that the suspect from Igbara-Odo, Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of the state allegedly confined her twin children in a room for three days without food.

Abutu stated that the mother was alleged to have threatened to kill them should anyone compel her to open the door.

The police spokesman said the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS), upon getting the tips, swiftly swung into action, rushed to the scene and rescued the two children.

He said: “During interrogation, the lady narrated that the father of her kids left her for Calabar, Cross River State, when she was pregnant and has refused to return to take care of her and the children till date.

“According to her, recently, she could no longer fend for herself and her two children because her hair dressing business started failing.”

Abutu added that it was gathered that the two children, who appear unhealthy, are already two-year old, but could neither walk nor stand on their own without a support due to malnutrition.

He said the two kids were immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment, while investigation has already commenced, and that the police command shall ensure the safety of the children and their mother.

While appreciating the caller for the useful and timely information, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobato, urged everyone to always draw the attention of the nearest police station to any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality.

