By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Usman Alkali Baba as Acting Inspector General of Police (IG).

The appointment, which is with immediate effect, was made public on Tuesday by the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, while speaking with newsmen at the State House, Abuja.

Buhari had on February 4, 2021 extended the tenure of Mohammed Adamu as the IG for three months.

Details later…

