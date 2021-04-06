Anthony Joshua Enters Full Training Mode ahead of Tyson Fury Bout

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Anthony Joshua’s training camp for his fight with Tyson Fury is in full swing.

It has been revealed that the British heavyweights have signed a two-fight deal, with the first expected to be held this summer, but other details such as a venue are still unknown given the constant changing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly-anticipated bout will unify the heavyweight division – with Joshua holding the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles and Fury holding the WBC belt.

Joshua has been ticking over since his dominant victory over Kubrat Pulev back in December with lighter training at his old amateur club Finchley ABC. But now he’s turning it up a notch ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

He is planning on heading to the EIS in Sheffield along with trainer Rob McCracken to continue his training camp.

And Eddie Hearn is optimistic that all the remaining details of their deal can be ironed out by the end of next week, with both fighters having to agree on a venue.

“We can’t wait. AJ has started his training camp and Fury has been training very hard. They all want the fight,’ he told reporters.

“They are going to be presented with a few proposals on where to do the fight and everyone has to agree on where to do it.

“There is no other fight out there that comes close for either guy. July is the date.

“Really I think end of next week it will be done.

“Talks have progressed extremely well and we’re closing in on securing the venue and there will be an announcement in due course.

“We’re at the stage where it’s probably best not to say much more than that.”

The Middle East remains the most likely destination owing to its ability to pay the most lucrative site fees, with operators in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Dubai all in talks with Hearn, who set off on a worldwide tour recently to look at the options for the fight.

There is also interest from Singapore, China, the US and a fringe possibility of Wembley Stadium, but that would be dependent on the UK Government’s ruling on large events once a date has been set.

Tyson Fury recently posted a photo from his training camp looking in great shape having slimmed down even further.

The ‘Gypsy King’ has been training alongside Joseph Parker, who fought Joshua back in 2018. Parker is better placed than most to help Team Fury ahead of the potential undisputed fight with the Watford-born fighter.

The New Zealander fought Joshua in 2018 and while he lost his WBO belt to the Brit in the unification bout, Parker was the first man to take him the full 12 rounds in the professional ranks.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to benefit from the training himself though, having recently appointed Andy Lee as his new trainer ahead of a big fight on May 1 against Derek Chisora.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

