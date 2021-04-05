Three Security Guards Arrested for Alleged Vandalism of Equipment at Warri Refinery

By Sylvester Idowu

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three persons for allegedly vandalising armored cables and other electrical installations at the Warri Refinery and Petro-Chemical Company (WRPC) in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The acting state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects are staff of a private security company attached to the refinery.

He gave the names of the suspects as Saturday Idoge, Sunday Ishenive and Philip Ngbodi, adding that efforts have been intensified to apprehend proposed receivers of the vandalised equipment.

The suspects were arrested last Thursday following a tip off the police by a resident in the area.

Edafe said one ladder, industrial iron cutters, vandalised armored cables and other items were recovered from the suspects.

In another development, the PPRO disclosed that two kidnapped victims, who were abducted at separate locations, were rescued unhurt by operatives of the command.

He said through technical intelligence, the operatives located where a kidnapped victim, William Aduwoma, was kept in the bush in Aradhe community in Isoko area.

According to him, “While the police rescue teams were in the bush in search of the victim at about 3:15 p.m., on sighting the police, the kidnappers hurriedly abandoned the said victim at Ebendo, a neighbouring village to Aradhe.

“The victim was rescued and presently receiving treatment in a private hospital, while a manhunt is on for the fleeing kidnappers.”

In the other case, Edafe said one Joshua Okoroda was seized by seven armed men who hauled him onto a tricycle in Bomadi area of the state.

He said the hoodlums were given a hot chase by police operatives leading to the abandonment of the victim.

“One Mishael Itodi, 25, from Kaima/Agudama area of Bayelsa State was arrested, while the victim was rescued and the tricycle recovered. Meanwhile, serious man hunt is ongoing for the fleeing members of the gang,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

