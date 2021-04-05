Search for Missing Fighter Plane Ongoing, Says NAF

The Nigerian Air Force has said that the search for its missing fighter jet is still ongoing. It assured that it will keep the Public informed while search and rescue efforts were being sustained until the wreckage of the aircraft was found.

In a rejoinder to a report in THISDAY, the NAF in a statement said the wreckage of the missing plane had not been found in Bama as reported.

“While search and rescue efforts are being sustained until the wreckage of the aircraft is found, the NAF wishes to reassure the general public that it shall be informed of any update as regards the missing aircraft”, the rejoinder signed by Air Commodore Edward Gbkwet, Director of Public Relations and Information, assured the public.

Military sources had informed THISDAY that the missing plane had been found in Bama. NAF however urged members of the press to exercise restraint in their reportage and endeavour to always clarify issues before going to press.

