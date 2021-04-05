HP Launches New Laptops

Emma Okonji

HP is introducing new ENVY laptops, HP ENVY x360 15 and HP ENVY 17 that are designed for creators, thus giving people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere.

With 74 per cent of creative consumers doing more creative activities during COVID, they are often participating in hobbies that require a computer for more intensive workloads like photography, live blogging, and making/editing short videos.

The HP ENVY x360 15 is a stunning mobile creative convertible laptop, with 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio and thin and light design at 1.8 kg. From the optional 4K OLED display, available up to AMD Ryzen 7 or 11th Gen Intel Core processor and NVIDIA MX450 graphics, and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® 5 for fast connectivity.

The HP ENVY 17 is a mobile creative powerhouse, with an 86.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio at 2.5kg and features 11th Gen Intel Core processorsiv and NVIDIA MX450 graphics with up to a 4K UHD display, along with Wi-Fi 6iv and Bluetooth® 5. The device also offers up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and a performance boost for multi-tasking with up to 32 GB memory.

The new ENVY laptops deliver a personalised creative experience, with features like: factory color calibration on the displays, an all-in-one keyboard for quick shortcuts, a 19 per cent larger touchpad for gestures, a physical camera shutter, performance optimisation in Thermal Profile, creative scenarios to optimise your display in HP Display Control, HP QuickDrop to easily transfer files to and from devices, and HP Enhanced Lighting – which turns the display into a built-in selfie light for video calls. Both devices come with a 30-day trial period of Adobe Creative Cloud, including: Premiere Rush, Premiere Pro, and Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

Managing Director of HP Nigeria, Ifeyinwa Afe, said: “At HP, we continue to drive sustainable features into our portfolio. The new ENVYs are made with recycled aluminium and the ENVY 17 also utilises post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics in its construction. The packaging for both also focuses on our move away from single-use plastics, with wood fiber that is made from 100% recycled materials and molded fiber packaging to replace plastic foam, which is also 100 per cent recyclable.”

The new HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse pairs great with the new ENVY lineup and is the most customisable mouse for creators. The versatile mouse allows users creating on multiple devices to drag and drop content between devices, up to three, via dongle or Bluetooth. A single charge on USB-C lasts up to 12 weeks, or after a long session, the user can get three hours of charge in one minute.

