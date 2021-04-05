Enyimba Shoot Down ES Setif in CAF Confed Cup

Enyimba FC of Aba secured a narrow 2-1 win over Algeria’s Es Setif at the Enyimba Stadium in a match-day three clash of the CAF Confederations Cup yesterday.

The People’s Elephant secure their first win of the group stages at home against Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi but suffered loss on match-day two to South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and knew only a win against the Algerian outfit could see them reclaim top spot of the group.

Monsef Bakrar open scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute, as the Black Eagles put their heads in front.

Moments later, Enyimba’s skipper Austin Oladapo had the chance to restore parity for his side level from a spot, but he missed his kick.

However, Fatai Osho’s boys missed two huge opportunities to punish the visitors, but could not convert those chances.

Captain Oladapo however restored parity five minutes from the break when he connected from a superb pass from Dayo Ojo Solomon to send an unstoppable long-range effort into the back of the net for the home side’s level.

However, Tosin Omoyele double the advantage for Enyimba at 60th minute, following excellent work from two-cap Nigeria international Anayo Iwuala.

The win cruise Enyimba back to the top of Group A with six points and the two-time African champions will remain at the summit should Orlando Pirates fail to pick maximum points later today in Libya against Al Ahli.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

