Bandits Kill Five in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than five people were killed by bandits following an attack on Katarma village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

The commissioner said security agencies reported the attack in Katarma village to the state government.

He said the security report indicated that the “five persons killed in the attack were listed as: Samson Danladi, Luka Gajere, Amos Ali, Titus Baba

and Damali Musa”.

The commissioner added that one person was injured and was taken to the hospital in a neighbouring state for treatment.

The statement noted that, “in another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA.

“During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths, and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.

“One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and investigation.

“The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment”.

He stated further that, troops of Operation Safe Haven, while on patrol, discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA.

According to the statement, the deceased was reported missing on March 24, 2021, adding that the corpse had since been buried.

The commissioner said, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

“The governor also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area. Investigations into the incident are in progress.”

