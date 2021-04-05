APGA Calls for National Reconciliation

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As Christians all over the world celebrated Easter, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, yesterday went spiritual for Nigeria’s survival, praying for the power of resurrection of Jesus Christ to help reconcile the country and shield it from destruction.

He said the party welcomed the safe release of the abducted Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne.

In his Easter message made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, Oye expressed great optimism that the inherent power behind the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ would have an extensive impact on Nigeria, especially at this time of critical challenges facing the country.

In the statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Tex Okechukwu, he said the 40 days of fasting, prayer and almsgiving by Christians would touch the heart of God to have mercy on the country and save it from destruction, strife and backwardness.

Oye called on all Nigerians to show love to one another, avoid sin and all forms of hatred and bigotry, and embrace peace, unity and equality.

He also sued for tolerance among Nigerians irrespective of the regions, tribal and political differences.

According to him, “For us to achieve greatness collectively, we must turn a new leave, mend our hearts and reconcile with one another. This is the only way we can demonstrate in practical terms the lessons we learned from Lent and Holy Week.”

The APGA chairman expressed happiness over the safe release of the Anambra State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne.

“The release of the commissioner is the best Easter gift from the Divine Throne of God, and this has gladdened our hearts. We give God the glory,” he said.

