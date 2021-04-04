Xiaomi Signs Jay-Jay Okocha as Brand Ambassador

Xiaomi has unveiled former Eagles midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, as its new corporate brand face.

According to the organisation, the development signified transformation in Nigeria mobile device industry and all-new purpose.

The ambassadorial signing further represents Xiaomi ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobile industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business in Nigeria and beyond Africa.

Okocha was during the week endorsed as

Xiaomi brand ambassador for all range of devices across social and economic classes.

The firm which expressed confidence in the deal with the former Super Eagles captain, stated that Okocha was a great fit for the modern products it has in lineup and the yet to be launched, “Redmi Note 10”.

Responding , Okocha expressed delight in the endorsement as he said: “I am honoured to be associated with the world’s top 3 mobile devices in Nigeria, Xiaomi. If Xiaomi isn’t a great company and serve as an engine room of creating values, all these wouldn’t be happening. Am happy to be part of the brand and I hope the business will boom during the endorsement tenure that the company will want to do more. I believe in long-term relationship”.

Speaking further, Marketing Director Xiaomi Nigeria, Mr. Somoye Habeeb stated, “The company couldn’t think of a bigger name than the former international midfielder. We launched Xiaomi-Nigeria two years ago with Redmi Note 7, thereafter we launched Redmi Note 8 in October 2019 same year.

In 2020, we launched Redmi Note 9series and today the company planned to challenge the boundaries of Nigeria mobile industry with Redmi Note 10 series. No any other person that represents 10 in Nigeria better than Jay-Jay Okocha, 10 with good stories and memories, so Jay-Jay is the best person that can represent Redmi Note 10 in Nigeria and beyond”

He added, “We are delighted to partner with a legend like Jay-Jay Okocha in Nigeria, which is also our biggest international market. Who is better than Jay-Jay Okocha to take the values of our Redmi Note 10 to every household in Nigeria?

“Our focus has always been to bring superior products with great performance to all Nigerians as pronounced in our slogan “innovation for everyone”. We will be launching the most superior Redmi Note series in Nigeria soonest.

Meanwhile, the new Redmi Note 10 series has been fixed for launch on April 6, 2021. This product will challenge the boundaries of clarity, the boundaries of sensation and boundaries of speed to mention few”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

