Sinach Set for Historic Concert

Gospel music star, Sinach, partners Google to stream ‘A Celebration of Joy’ Concert Worldwide on YouTube. Ferdinand Ekechukwu reports

It’s the rise and rise of Sinach. This is perhaps how best to describe tomorrow’s 60-minute live concert on YouTube by highly revered gospel singer/songwriter Osinachi Joseph popularly known as Sinach. Google, owners of YouTube are directly involved in this landmark Easter Sunday concert, in which Sinach will treat viewers across the globe to a celebration of joy and freedom. The announcement was barely made when it went viral online in the gospel community. The virtual concert – Sinach Live: A Celebration of Joy – which will stream exclusively on the world’s most popular online video sharing platform, is scheduled for 6PM WAT to commemorate this year’s Easter celebration.

It promises a unique performance by this gospel star as it will bring an uplifting message of love, healing, and hope during this Easter season.

Commenting on the initiative, Sinach who is well-known globally for her 2016 award-winning song, Way Maker, said such an opportunity would help her connect with friends and uplift souls through music as the world marks another Easter: “I am particularly delighted to be able to connect with my friends from around the world on the YouTube platform, where they can expect me to minister some of my popular songs, and others from my new album, Greatest Lord.

“Easter Sunday is a time to reflect on the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the celebration of life. I am extremely excited that, while this past year has been challenging for so many, we are able to connect on this platform to share uplifting songs during this long weekend.”

Google’s Spokesperson, Addy Awofisayo, who is also YouTube’s content Partnership Lead in Sub-Saharan Africa, said the live concert would help promote “courage, optimism and joy at a time when it is needed most.”

Awofisayo adds: “Music is a universal language that has the ability to uplift and connect people across the world. YouTube is proud to be able to host this very special concert from Sinach, and delighted to promote courage, optimism and joy at this time when it’s much needed.

We are very excited to be able to bring Sinach’s ‘A Celebration of Joy’ concert to people in their homes this Easter Sunday.”

Sinach, best known for her hit single Way Maker with +171 million views on YouTube, is the first singer-songwriter to top the Billboard Christian Songwriter chart for 12 consecutive weeks. With over two billion watch time and more than 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, Sinach is the most streamed gospel artiste from Africa. Way Maker is the most translated and most globally sung gospel song in recent times, with a cumulative +300 million views on the official and licensed handle on YouTube.

With Way Maker, Sinach hit a milestone for which she was awarded a golden plaque – The Gold Play Button – by YouTube when she gained one million subscribers on its platform on March 7, 2019. This made her the first gospel artiste from Nigeria and also the first African gospel artiste to gain one million subscribers.

The trend of these recently recorded successes by Sinach and fellow gospel musicians validates the global reach and acceptance of diverse styles of music from the shores of Nigeria/Africa, away from the notion of the ambiguous classification of the genre Afrobeats and the suggestive sound of contemporary African music. For instance, it was established at YouTube Music Launch on 11th of March 2020, on the global reach of Nigerian music on YouTube, that 90% of views of the top 100 most viewed Nigerian-based artistes came from outside Nigeria in 2019, while 70% came from outside Africa.

With songs such as Way Maker, I Know Who I Am, From Glory to Glory, the singer has constantly won souls with her gospel ministration. The Ebonyi State worship leader started her music journey in Love World (Christ Embassy) church, as one of the church’s worship leaders. With hits like Great Are You Lord, This Is My Season, and Rejoice among others, she has gained popularity and was inducted into Bethlehem Hall of Fame in 2017. By September 2019, Sinach became the first gospel artiste from Africa to tour India with thousands of worshippers in attendance.

