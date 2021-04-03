Sevilla vs Madrid, Torino vs Juventus Live On GOtv Max

Football continues this weekend and GOtv customers get to watch all La Liga and Serie A matches scheduled for April 2nd to 7th live on SuperSport.

Today, champions, Real Madrid will back themselves to beat Eibar at home and keep the battle for the title at 3:15pm, while Osasuna will clash with Getafe at 5:30pm. Both will be airing live on SS LaLiga (channel 32).

The pick of matches for this round sees Sevilla host Atletico Madrid on Sunday at 8pm live on SS LaLiga (Channel 32). There will also be a faceoff between Elche v Real Betis at 3:15 pm and then Cadiv will clash with Valencia at 5:30pm. All showing live on SS LaLiga(channel 32).

Barca will look to keep up their momentum and put the pressure on Atletico when they host Real Valladolid on Monday at 8pm, live on SS LaLiga (channel 32).

Another major clash in this round of La Liga action takes place on Wednesday 7 April and sees Real Sociedad host Athletic Bilbao for a Basque derby at 8pm, with the former fighting hard to keep themselves on track for European competition next season – and bounce back from a 6-1 mauling at the hands of Barcelona. This will air live on SS LaLiga (channel 32).

The headline fixture from Serie A this weekend sees Torino host Juventus today live at 5pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

A busy Saturday will be closed out with leaders, Inter, heading to Stadio Renato Dall’Ara for a clash with Bolognaat 7:45pm. The Nerazzurri’s Christian Eriksen says he is adapting to a new role under manager Antonio Conte as they chase the title.

Other Serie A clashes for today includes Milan versus Sampdoria at 11:30am and Sassuolo versus Roma at 2pm. All showing live on SS Select 1 (channel 33).

