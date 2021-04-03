Plateau Mourns as House of Reps Member Dies in Auto Crash

By Seriki Adinoyi

The government and people of Plateau State have been thrown into mourning follow the death of the House of Reps member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency, Haruna Maitala in an auto crash along Abuja/Jos highway on Friday evening.

Announcing the Lawmaker’s death in a statement on Saturday morning, his media consultant, Joseph Adudu said, “This is to announce the death of Honourable Haruna Maitala which occurred yesterday, 2nd April, 2021 as a result of fatal car accident on his way to Jos from Abuja.

“Until his death, Haruna Maitala was the member representing Jos North/Bassa federal constituency in the National Assembly

“He would be buried this morning according to Islamic rite.”

Describing the Lawmaker’s death as shocking and devastating, the Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, said “the fatal car crash that claimed his life, again brings to the fore the deplorable state of our road infrastructure, particularly the Jos-Akwanga, Jos-Barde-Keffi highways and the need for reconstruction by the Federal Government.”

He said that the deceased had a gentle, steady and unassuming personality, and related well with his colleagues.

The Senator said that the people of Plateau North joined members of the Plateau caucus in the National Assembly to commisserate with the immediate Maitala family and his constituents over this devastating loss.

