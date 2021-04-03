Lawan Mourns House Member, Maitala

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family and friends of the late member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Haruna Maitala, who died on Friday in an auto crash.

Lawan, in a condolence message on Saturday evening, expressed sadness by the tragic news of the demise of Hon. Maitala who until his death represented Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency.

He said: “My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Hon. Maitala and I pray Almighty God to comfort them.

“I also condole with the Government and people of Plateau state for the great loss of a lawmaker who gave his all to the service of his people”.

The Senate President prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept him into Aljannat Firdaus.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

