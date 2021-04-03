Lawan Donates N8m to Victims of Yobe Market Fire Disaster

By Deji Elumoye

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday donated N8 million to victims of the fire disaster at Yan Harawa Market in Gashua, Yobe State.

The Senate President made the donation when he paid a visit yesterday to the market in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of the state.

Lawan during the visit appealed to the leaders of the Yan Harawa Market Association to ensure that all victims of the fire incident benefit equally from monetary donations irrespective of party affiliation.

He also assured that the federal government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would support victims of the fire incident.

Said he: “I hereby donate the sum of N8 million. Please, it should be shared equally to all victims affected by the market fire disaster. Whatever donations you receive, make sure it is shared to all those who are affected irrespective of whatever political party they belong to. I pray that may we continue to experience peace in this zone, and also in Yobe State and Nigeria.”

