Don’t be Disillusioned over Hardship, Insecurity, CAN Urges Nigerians

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Nigerians not to lose hope over challenges in the nation today ranging from different types of insecurity to social and economic difficulties.

In an Easter message by the President of CAN, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, he said this was the time for everyone to exercise patience in tribulations and continue to intercede in prayers.

“I rejoice with all Christians all over Nigeria and the world at large for the grace God has given to us to celebrate the Easter of this year. We thank the Lord that we are not under complete lockdown this year as it was last year. Blessed be the name of the Lord who has shown us His mercy in Nigeria.

“Though we have many challenges in the nation today ranging from different types of insecurity to social and economic challenges, I urge all the children of God to rejoice in hope.

“We must not be disillusioned as the disciples were when Jesus was arrested, crucified and buried. They were overwhelmed by grief and doubted His resurrection. They locked the door against themselves for fear of those who killed Jesus because they felt they would descend on them too,” he said.

He said this was the time for Nigerians to exercise patience in tribulations and continue to pray for the betterment of the nation.

“As they rejoiced at last when they saw the resurrected Lord, may you equally see the glory of God and be filled with everlasting joy in Jesus’ name,’ he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

