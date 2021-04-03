Buhari Mourns Odumakin, Says Afenifere Spokesman Was Man of Conviction

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the National Publicity Secretary of Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, describing him as a dutiful man of conviction.

The President, in a condolence message on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina,

commiserated with the family, friends and acquaintances of Yinka Odumakin, who was also spokesman to the then General Muhammadu Buhari in 2011, when he ran for President on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), now defunct.

The President recalled Odumakin as dutiful, and a person of conviction, expressing sorrow at his demise, when he had a lot more to contribute to society and the nation at large.

President Buhari prayed God to grant repose to the soul of the departed activist, and comfort all those left behind to mourn him.

Odumakin died on Saturday in Lagos of complications from COVID-19.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

