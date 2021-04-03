Akeredolu Mourns Odumakin, Says Late Afenifere Spokesman Was a Nationalist

By James Sowole

Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described the death of Mr Yinka Odumakin, the Publicity Secretary of the Pan Yoruba Socio Political Group, Afenifere, as hearth-aching and one death with too many losses to the people.

Akeredolu in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said the death saddens the government and the people of the state.

Akeredolu said: “He was a true Nationalist who placed Yoruba Race on a pedestal of honour and high regards and quite fearlessly, gave all in his passion-filled struggle for a virile and peaceful Nigeria with fairness, justice, equity and freedom as his beacons.

“His roles in the enthronement of popular democracy as well as his fiery advocacy for the Rule of Law remain undoubtedly legendary.

“We recall his fiery beginning in the struggle as the Publicity Secretary of Obafemi Awolowo University Student Union, where he discharged his duties creditably.

“He represented a memorable era having participated actively in the passion and action for a better Nigeria in his lifetime. Those left behind will find great inspiration in Yinka’s legacies to continue with the struggle.

“To his immediate family, Yinka created an irreplaceable vacuum; he indeed left an open wound of scary spots for his colleagues with whom shared moments were always with eyes on a United Nigeria of Justice for all. Even those who had reasons to disagree with Yinka on issues will feel the absence of intellectual engagements. Countless losses, indeed.

“Along the trajectory of the path to service, Yinka defied his age, incurably in quest for knowledge and more wisdom from older generations to enrich and equip himself. The entire Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society.

“Government and the good people of Ondo State, expresses his deep and heartfelt condolences to Yinka’s wife, Joe, family, friends, associates and acquaintances over this untimely death. This is a personal loss.

“Our collective strength remains the unshakable faith in God to Whom we are all indebted. He giveth and taketh; His actions, inactions only confirm and give credence to His infallibility. He is the Unquestionable.

“Thus, notwithstanding the pains, ours is to pray that our departed brother, colleague and associate finds comfort in the bosom of his creator until the resurrection day.”

